(Lincoln, NE) -- A Plattsmouth man is accused of vandalizing a Lincoln synagogue. Twenty-one-year-old Noah Miller was arrested on Friday night. Police say Miller painted swastikas on the door of the South Street Temple on South 20th Street and painted racial epithets on the sidewalk in front of the building on January 13th. Lincoln police investigated the incident as a hate crime.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a shooting. Authorities say the victim was shot yesterday by an unknown suspect while crossing the road near 41st and Cuming streets. The victim went to a hospital for treatment, and he is expected to recover.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Two staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary are attacked by an inmate. Officials say the inmate punched one staff member in the head and struck a second prison employee in the head with a cannister in a housing unit on Saturday evening. Additional staff members restrained the inmate, and the injured employees were taken to hospitals for treatment. The incident is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is under arrest following a fire at an Omaha apartment building. Emergency crews were called yesterday afternoon to the Tudor Heights Apartments near 105th and Maple streets. The fire was contained, and two units suffered moderate damage, but no one was hurt. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, and a woman was taken into custody.