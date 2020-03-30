(Douglas County, NE) -- The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska is growing. The Douglas County Health Department confirmed nine new cases yesterday, while Sarpy and Cass counties reported two new cases. The city of Lincoln also confirmed two new cases yesterday, and officials say they were travel-related. There have been 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska and two deaths.
(Omaha, NE) -- Two residents at the Douglas County Health Center test positive for COVID-19. Health center officials say the two long term care residents are currently in isolation in their own rooms and are being monitored. Families of the residents have been contacted.
(Papillion, NE) -- Officials are ordering beauty service businesses in Sarpy and Cass counties to close. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department says the businesses are being directed to close tomorrow following a new Directed Health Measure that requires a minimum social distance of six feet between people at gatherings. The closures include beauty salons, nail salons, massage therapy offices and tattoo parlors.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Two staff members are assaulted by an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. The incident took place on Saturday when a prisoner who was violating housing unit rules allegedly punched one worker several times in the head and torso and attacked another staff member. One staff member needed stitches, while the second employee suffered a wound to the face. The incident is under investigation.