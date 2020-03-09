(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska has its first cases of the coronavirus. State health officials announced Friday that the first case involved a 36-year-old woman from Omaha who became ill while on a trip to the United Kingdom. The woman checked into a hospital on Thursday with respiratory symptoms before being taken to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. In addition, Douglas County health officials announced yesterday that two relatives of the woman are in self-isolation with symptoms and are considered "presumptive positive" coronavirus cases.
(Fremont, NE) -- Schools in Fremont will be closed for the next several days out of concern for the coronavirus. Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic, and Trinity Lutheran are closed through March 14th. Midland University is closed through March 15th. Officials say that the closures are a preventative measure to delay and suppress the spread of the coronavirus.
(Elkhorn, NE) -- Elkhorn Public Schools is warning that some of its students have been exposed to the coronavirus. District officials say some students were at a recent Fremont Special Olympics event that a woman with the coronavirus had attended. Students that are impacted attend Arbor View Elementary, Hillrise Elementary, Elkhorn High School, Elkhorn South High School, the Young Adult Program and Elkhorn Grandview Middle school. All students who were exposed to the coronavirus are in mandatory self-quarantine, and parents are being encouraged to keep sick children at home.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man is dead following a stabbing in Lincoln. Police were called to a residence in the 22-hundred-block of Orchard Street early yesterday morning and found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim later died from his injuries. The deadly stabbing is under investigation.