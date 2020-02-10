(Ashland, NE) -- Dozens of patients are under quarantine at Camp Ashland for possible coronavirus. Fifty-seven U.S. residents left Wuhan, China, and made stops in California and Texas before arriving in Nebraska on Friday. KETV reports that everyone who landed at Eppley Airfield in Omaha was ruled clear of symptoms before leaving for Camp Ashland. The patients are being quarantined for 14 days and will be monitored and screened twice each day.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a shooting. Dionne Moody-Hudson and Brian Hudson were injured near 30th and Arcadia Avenue on Saturday evening and later found in their vehicle at 56th and Sorensen Parkway. Both victims were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, and officials say Moody-Hudson appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound while Hudson was struck by debris. The victims' vehicle, a house and two unoccupied cars were damaged by gunfire.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha apartment complex is damaged in a fire. The blaze broke out about 5 o'clock yesterday morning at the Grandridge Apartments near 100th and Himebaugh Plaza. Ten residents were forced from their homes. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.