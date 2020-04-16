(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is more than 950. As of yesterday, 951 cases and 21 deaths had been reported in the state since the start of the pandemic. Hall County has seen 278 cases, while Douglas County has reported 263 coronavirus cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Much of the state is bracing for snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Omaha area and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Lincoln area until 7:00 tomorrow morning. Snowfall amounts in the Omaha area could range from two to five inches, while Lincoln could see five to eight inches of frozen precipitation. Residents are being told to expect hazardous travel conditions.
(Omaha, NE) -- Douglas County health officials are reacting to the planned reopening of a local shopping center during the COVID-19 pandemic. County Health Director Dr. Adi [[ah-dee]] Pour says Nebraska Crossing's planned April 24th soft reopening of some stores is disappointing. Pour says if businesses reopen too soon, there will be more coronavirus outbreaks.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is dead several days after he was assaulted in Omaha. Forty-nine-year-old Horace Steen struck his head on concrete after he was punched outside the J-N-J Grocery on North 42nd Street on March 25th. Steen died yesterday, and the case is now a homicide investigation. The suspect, 57-year-old Massey Allen Junior, was charged with assault.