(Omaha, NE) -- More COVID-19 cases are being reported in Nebraska. As of last night, 18-hundred-and-13 cases and 45 deaths had been reported statewide during the pandemic. Hall County has seen 588 coronavirus cases, and 310 cases have been reported in Douglas County.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Thousands of Nebraska residents are registering to be tested for COVID-19. Governor Pete Ricketts announced yesterday that nearly 20-thousand people have signed up for the TestNebraska program. The governor says the program will help officials determine where to use the 540-thousand test kits the state has received.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a stabbing. A teenager was stabbed about 2:00 yesterday afternoon in the four-thousand-block of Madison Street. The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln sports complex is helping homeless residents. The Kinetic Sports Complex is opening its facilities to People's City Mission clients in order to help them maintain social distancing. People's City Mission officials say they were serving more than 300 people when the pandemic began, and they have seen a drop in volunteers. Sports complex officials say opening their facilities to the homeless is a way to help the community.