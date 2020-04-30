(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska's total number of coronavirus cases is approaching 38-hundred. As of yesterday, 37-hundred-84 cases and 68 deaths had been reported in Nebraska. Hall County has seen the most COVID-19 cases in the state with 943. Douglas County has seen 580 cases.
(Douglas County, NE) -- Douglas County is reporting dozens of new COVID-19 cases. The Douglas County Health Department confirmed 31 new cases and one death yesterday. The county's latest coronavirus death is a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. Sixteen people in Douglas County have died from the coronavirus during the pandemic.
(Bellevue, NE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Offutt Air Force Base. The base's 55th Wing has closed the Child Development Center near the Rising View housing area. The center was closed after a child care provider tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the child care provider had been in contact with other employees and children at the facility.
(Dakota City, NE) -- A Nebraska beef processing plant is closing temporarily. Tyson Fresh Meats is suspending production at its Dakota City plant tomorrow. The plant will undergo a deep cleaning, and employees will be screened for COVID-19. The plant, which employs more than four thousand people, will reopen on Tuesday, May 5th.