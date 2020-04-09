(Lincoln, NE) -- More than 500 COVID-19 cases are now confirmed in Nebraska. As of last night, 523 cases and 14 deaths had been confirmed statewide. More than one-third of the state's coronavirus cases are in Douglas County, which has seen 183 cases since the pandemic started. Sixty-nine COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hall County, while Lancaster County has seen 39 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's parks are off-limits to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Jean Stothert announced yesterday that the city's 250 parks will be closed until the end of April, but the trail system will remain open. Anyone caught in an Omaha city park faces possible arrest, and any unattended vehicle at a park could be towed.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha city hospitals are continuing to treat coronavirus patients. Mayor Jean Stothert announced yesterday that 40 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the city's hospitals. Hospitals in Omaha and Douglas County are at 46-percent patient capacity. Three-hundred-and-eight-six ventilators are in the city, and 13 of them are being used by coronavirus patients.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is allowing health officials to disclose information about people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The governor signed an executive order yesterday that permits state and local health officials to use and disclose identifiable health information about COVID-19 patents when they believe it's in the public's best interest. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will create rules about how the information will be used, and officials say only the minimum amount of necessary information will be disclosed.