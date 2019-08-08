(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Democratic candidate for president is bringing her campaign to the Omaha area. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren met with supporters yesterday during a town hall in Council Bluffs. Warren shared a plan to create a stronger farm economy and invest in rural Americans. Warren also called for sensible gun laws in the aftermath of this past weekend's deadly mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs. The incident started yesterday morning when a man led police and Pottawatomie County deputies on a pursuit that ended near Indian Hills and McPherson Avenue. Police shot and killed the suspect after he allegedly refused to drop a gun. Authorities say the death of a 51-year-old man found yesterday afternoon at a home is connected to the chase.
(Sarpy County, NE) -- Two children are dead following a crash in Sarpy County. Ten-year-old Stephen Young and his sister, 16-year-old Abby Young, died after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that included a dump truck yesterday morning on Highway 370 at 192nd Street. Several other people were injured in the crash, which is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- A former Omaha City Council member has died. Subby Anzaldo passed away yesterday at the age of 86. Anzaldo served on the Omaha City Council from 1988 to 2000 and was interim mayor for several months in 1994. Anzaldo also worked as a home builder and theatrical booking agent.