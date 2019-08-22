(Papillion, NE) -- A child struck by a car in Papillion is being identified. Ten-year-old Abby Whitford was struck Tuesday afternoon as she was crossing the street near Second and Washington. Whitford was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The crash is under investigation.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The head of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources is being denied a pay raise. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Governor Pete Ricketts withheld the pay raise to Natural Resources head Jeff Fassett after an audit uncovered that Fassett used a state vehicle for personal trips and had falsified expense reports. Fassett, who did not receive the two-point-three-percent salary increase that other state agency leaders got last month, has repaid more than 700-dollars that was identified as improperly charged to the state.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- An Omaha man is headed to prison for assaulting a woman to ensure she would engage in prostitution. Forty-year-old Terrance Terrell Jackson Senior was sentenced this week to seven years in prison for sex trafficking involving force. Prosecutors say Jackson placed internet ads offering the victim for prostitution in 2017 and 2018 in Omaha and Council Bluffs. Jackson is accused of injuring the woman seriously enough that she was hospitalized several times.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is sentenced for starving two dogs and then throwing their bodies down an embankment. Forty-four-year-old Shane Palmer was sentenced yesterday to 15 months in prison for felony animal neglect. The investigation began in January when the Nebraska Humane Society found the bodies of two pit bulls in a ravine close to Palmer's home near 16th and Evans streets.