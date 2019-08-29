(Omaha, NE) -- A Lyft driver is accused of threatening to kill his passenger. Omaha police say 34-year-old Joseph Kujath picked up a 24-year-old woman August 24th, gave her a ride home and then threatened to kill her after dropping her off. Kujath allegedly ran after the victim and tried to grab her, but the woman pepper-sprayed him in the face.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are searching for a vehicle that may be linked to a double shooting. The incident took place Saturday night when two teens were shot and wounded by someone traveling in a vehicle near 44th and Pinkney streets. Authorities say the vehicle is red or maroon, possibly a crossover SUV with out of state plates.
(Papillion, NE) -- Papillion police are stepping up patrols in the aftermath of a deadly crash. Police have increased patrols on 84th Street and have made 400 traffic stops over the past few days. The extra enforcement comes after 10-year-old Abby Whitford was struck and killed in a Papillion crosswalk earlier this month.