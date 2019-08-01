(Omaha, NE) -- Two companies are competing to land the city of Omaha's yard waste collection contract. The mayor's office announced yesterday that FCC Environmental and West Central Sanitation submitted bids. Omaha Public Works officials will review the bids before presenting their findings to the mayor.
(Lancaster County, NE) -- A child is unharmed after being found wandering along a Lancaster County highway. Authorities say a four-year-old boy wandered away from Prairie Hill Learning Center on South 12th Street yesterday morning. A passing delivery driver spotted the child minutes later walking on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 77 near Bennett Road. The driver took the boy back to the learning center and the incident is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- An invading insect could pose a risk to Omaha-area power lines. The Omaha Public Power District says that the Emerald Ash Borer is infecting ash trees in the area. Officials say five-thousand ash trees surround power lines in Omaha. Forest health specialists warn that dying ash trees can become brittle, and falling trees could take out power lines.
(Nebraska City, NE) -- Damage cleanup is underway following a bridge collapse and train derailment in Nebraska City. Officials say a timber bridge collapsed on the Union Pacific Railroad near First Street about 6:00 last night. Nearly a dozen train cars that were hauling corn were involved in the derailment. No injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.