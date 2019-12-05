(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are identifying the victim of a deadly shooting. Thirty-three-year-old Jethro Dufour was shot yesterday afternoon near Fifth and William. He later died at a hospital. Police are investigating the deadly incident.
(Omaha, NE) -- Four people are under arrest in connection with an Omaha murder. Louis French and Coletta Cornett face first-degree murder and weapons charges, while Joel Jensen and Autumn Jones each face a felony accessory charge. Authorities say the victim, Kelly Barges, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near 45th and Decatur in August.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with Omaha bank robberies. Twenty-three-year-old Trennesha Newson was arrested yesterday for her alleged role in a bank robbery last month and an attempted bank robbery earlier this week. Newson allegedly tried to rob the Premier Bank near 40th and Dodge streets this week but left empty-handed.
(Omaha, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is upgrading its 911 system. The state received nearly two-million-dollars from the federal government earlier this year to create a statewide digital 911 system. The Next Generation 911 system will also be able to accommodate voice calls, text messages, videos and photos.