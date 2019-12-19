(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska lawmakers have the same opinion when it comes to impeaching President Trump. Congressmen Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith each voted against both articles of impeachment last night in Washington, D.C. The U.S. House of Representatives voted last night to impeach the President for abuse of power and obstruction.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is showing her support of refugees resettling in the city. Stothert sent a letter yesterday to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noting that Omaha offers safe and affordable housing, excellent public education and job training for people starting a new life in the United States. An executive order from the President called on all local governments to send a letter to the State Department by Christmas if they wanted to continue to welcome refugees in their cities.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Four people are hurt following a crash in Council Bluffs. Authorities say an SUV rolled over on Interstate-29 near Avenue G yesterday. Four people including an infant were taken to hospital with injuries. The crash is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha is mourning the loss of a longtime resident. Zoo officials announced yesterday that Daisy the giraffe passed away at the age of 26. Daisy had lived in Omaha since 1994, and zoo officials made the decision to euthanize her due to declining health because of a severe degenerative joint disease.