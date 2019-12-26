(Lincoln, NE) -- Thanks to support from service industries, Nebraska's economy is expected to grow slowly in the next three years. The report comes from the University of Nebraska's Bureau of Business Research. Overall, state employment is forecast to grow by up to eight-tenths of a percent through 2022.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A disturbance at a housing unit at the state prison in Lincoln led to a lockdown. Prison officials say it started Christmas Eve when staff members confiscated some food as well as alcohol the inmates in the housing unit had made. Officials say the incident was over quickly and no one was hurt.
(York, NE) -- Thanks to a three-million-dollar grant, Hulitt Hall on the York College campus will receive some long overdue renovations. The building is 116-years old and needs an elevator to be accessible to the handicapped as well as updates to the heating and cooling systems. The grant comes from a foundation that wishes to remain anonymous. Work on the building will begin next year.
(Columbus Junction, NE) -- The Columbus Junction City Council has approved a one-thousand dollar donation to help build a student hangout. The Columbus School District's Building Leadership Team had requested a donation from the city. The money will come from a charitable fund established by the late Beryl Roundy.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska prison officials are reminding inmates they can move into county jails to help ease the prison overcrowding situation. The Nebraska prison population is currently more than 50-percent over design capacity. On average, about 100 inmates are in county jails. The state sent a flyer to inmates reminding them they could move to county jails if they qualify.
(Hastings, NE) -- Authorities in Hastings say a man charged with incest involving his adult daughter has been charged with the same crime in a neighboring county. Court documents say Travis Fieldgrove pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of attempted incest in Adams County, where he and his daughter were married last year. He then made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County and was sentenced to two years in prison.