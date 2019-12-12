(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's newest homeless shelter is open. A ribbon-cutting took place yesterday for the Siena Francis House's new shelter. The 14-point-five-million-dollar shelter includes 450 beds, a large dining hall, laundry facilities and meeting spaces. The city of Omaha contributed two-point-five-million-dollars towards the new shelter.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha school is placed on lockout. The lockout was issued at Benson West Elementary near 66th and Maple streets yesterday afternoon. Omaha Public Schools officials say the lockout was issued after Omaha police received a vague communication that included concerning comments.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Several inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center are recovering from salmonella. Six men incarcerated at the facility became infected in late November. Nebraska Department of Correctional Services officials say that all of the infected inmates likely consumed something that caused them to get sick.
(Bellevue, NE) -- Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue is temporarily closed. Officials say that the area is closed because hunters are working to help maintain the deer population. Parks and trails at Fontenelle Forest are expected to reopen tomorrow.