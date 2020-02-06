(Lincoln, NE) -- The impeachment trial of President Trump is over after the Senate acquitted him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges. Nebraska Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer went along with their fellow Republicans and voted not guilty on both charges yesterday. Fischer noted that Democrats did not make a compelling case for removing Trump from office. Sasse called delaying aid to Ukraine 'wrong,' but not grounds to remove the President from office.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Nebraska man is in quarantine for coronavirus. WOWT reports that Omaha resident Charlie Wasserburger was evacuated from China and will remain in quarantine in San Diego for the next two weeks. Camp Ashland in Nebraska has been selected as a site where people returning to the U.S. from China will be quarantined and evaluated for possible coronavirus.
(York, NE) -- Two missing children from Michigan are found safe in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol announced that they located the children unharmed as they traveled with their parents on Interstate-80 near York on Tuesday. Nine-year-old Karley Dunkelberger and seven-year-old Bentley Dunkelberger were the subjects of an endangered missing alert issued last week in Colorado. Officials say their mother had warrants out for her arrest, and the children are being returned to the proper authorities in Michigan.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A woman is facing DUI charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a Lincoln crash. Police say 41-year-old Angela Wilkason crashed into several vehicles near 27th and Capitol Parkway on Tuesday and ran from the scene of the crash on foot. She was later found near 27th and B streets and booked for third-offense aggravated DUI.