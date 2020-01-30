(Council Bluffs, IA) -- With less than a week before the Iowa caucuses, presidential candidates are continuing to share their messages. Former Vice President Joe Biden met with supporters in Council Bluffs yesterday. The Democratic presidential candidate discussed several topics including border security and how he would help residents impacted by last year's floods. The Iowa Caucuses will take place on Monday.
(La Vista, NE) -- A La Vista movie theater is taking action after customers were accidentally served cleaning solution in their drinks. Alamo Drafthouse announced yesterday that the employee responsible for serving the drinks has been fired, and they are retraining staff to make sure similar incidents never happen again. Two customers and an employee were sickened on Tuesday after consuming the cleaning solution in their beverages.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect in an Omaha murder appears in court. Ahmed Ismaeil appeared in Douglas County Court yesterday to face a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors say he stabbed Lazell Hampton to death last Friday near 25th Avenue and Cuming. KETV reports that Ismaeil has been placed on leave from his job as an Omaha Public Schools bus driver.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is under arrest following a stabbing in Omaha. Prosecutors say Sherleicka Tyson stabbed 25-year-old Jeffery Strong during a disturbance at an apartment near 48th and Boyd streets yesterday morning. Strong declined medical treatment, and Tyson was booked on assault and weapons charges.