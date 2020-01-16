(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is calling for flood relief. The governor announced yesterday that one of his budget proposals calls for allocating 50-million-dollars towards federal disaster relief projects, nine-million-dollars for counties most impacted by last year's floods and three-million-dollars for the Governor's Emergency Fund. Ricketts says 84 counties and five tribes submitted more than 400-million-dollars in disaster relief projects to FEMA.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Health Department is investigating a series of tuberculosis cases. Health officials learned last month that a person from out of state staying with family was diagnosed with tuberculosis. Since that time, 14 people in Douglas County, including a child, have tested positive for the disease. Officials say the cases are latent tuberculosis, which means the virus is dormant and not contagious.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating an attempted abduction. A 23-year-old woman was approached by a man in a car near 32nd and Woolworth Avenue on Sunday. The victim says the man asked her for directions and allegedly tried to pull her into his car before fleeing. The suspect was driving a black, late model Honda, and police say he may be involved in similar incidents.
(Omaha, NE) -- An escaped inmate is captured in Omaha. Omaha police say they apprehended Anthony Durand near 48th and Izard streets. Durand was given permission to leave the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on January 6th in order to find a job, but authorities say he never returned. He is serving time for drug possession, leading a pursuit and theft.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A wandering child in Waverly is located unharmed. The investigation began yesterday morning when a passerby spotted the child wandering near railroad tracks in the area of 148th Street and Highway Six. The child was not wearing shoes. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the child was located at school about 9:45 yesterday morning after a parent saw social reports about the incident.