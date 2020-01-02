(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are identifying a suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Omaha. Police were called late Tuesday night to Evans Tower near 24th and Evans on a reported shooting, heard a woman screaming in an apartment followed by gunfire. and encountered 57-year-old Terry Hudson, who was armed with a gun. Officers shot and killed Hudson, and a woman was found shot to death at the scene. An officer was struck in the leg during the incident but is expected to recover.
(Seward County, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest following a deadly stabbing in Seward County. Twenty-seven-year-old Donald Polcyn Junior is accused of stabbing a person in Utica about 1:00 yesterday morning, The victim was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital, where they later died. Polcyn was booked on second-degree murder and weapons charges.
(O'Neill, NE) -- A rare earthquake is reported in northeastern Nebraska. The U.S. Geological Survey says that a magnitude two-point-nine quake took place about noon yesterday about 18 miles south, southwest of O'Neill. Officials say there have not been any reports of people feeling the seismic activity.
(Imperial, NE) -- The Chase County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a series of drone sightings. Authorities say the investigation started December 28th. Officials say the drones appear to be about five-feet wide. Sightings have also been reported in Perkins County and in Palisade.