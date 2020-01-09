(Omaha, NE) -- No students are identified as potential victims in the case of a Westgate Elementary teacher facing child pornography charges. Omaha Police arrested Michael Reilly on Tuesday. Reilly is facing nine charges, including six related to child pornography. The investigation started January 3rd when Reilly's wife discovered explicit videos on Reilly's phone.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha City Council member is looking for new ways to bring affordable housing to the community. Council Member Ben Gray says he is researching using steel shipping containers as affordable housing for people with limited incomes. The Fair Deal Market Village in north Omaha already uses the containers to house businesses.
(Scottsbluff, NE) -- A Nebraska attorney is accused of trading legal fees for cocaine. The Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group arrested Jon Worthman of Scottsbluff on Tuesday afternoon. He was booked for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. The 52-year-old Worthman serves as the public defender for Box Butte County.
(Omaha, NE) -- A student is accused of bringing a knife to an Omaha school. Officials confirmed yesterday that a knife was discovered in a student's belongings at Nathan Hale Middle School. The weapon was discovered while a separate investigation was being carried out. School officials say the student will face disciplinary actions.