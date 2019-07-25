(Douglas County, NE) -- A flood-damaged Nebraska community is rebuilding. Officials with the non-profit group King's Garden, which is based in King's Lake, say more than 50 appeals have been accepted by the city of Omaha. The move means that dozens of previous flood assessments that determined homes were too damaged to rebuild have since been overturned. King's Garden officials say there is a need for skilled builders in the area to help residents rebuild.
(Omaha, NE) -- Officials at the University of Nebraska Omaha are investigating after an offensive flier was found on campus. The flier urges people to report all illegal aliens. Campus officials tell WOWT that the flier was never approved by the university and should have never been posted.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Police are identifying the victim of a deadly shooting in Lincoln. Thirty-four-year-old Audrea Craig was found shot to death yesterday morning at a home near 26th and South streets. Authorities say someone entered the home, shot Craig and then fled from the scene. Police say a man was also dropped off at a hospital after the shooting and later died from his injuries.
(Thayer County, NE) -- No injuries are reported following a plane crash in Thayer County. Officials say a crop duster clipped a power line near Deshler yesterday afternoon and the pilot, Nick Bagley, was able to walk away from the crash. The crash also caused a power outage in Deshler, but electricity was restored late yesterday afternoon. The crash is under investigation.