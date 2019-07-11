(Lincoln, NE) -- A man is convicted in the death and dismemberment of a Lincoln store clerk. A jury found Aubrey Trail guilty yesterday of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Sydney Loofe in 2017. Prosecutors say Trail and co-defendant Bailey Boswell targeted Loofe, who was later killed by Trail. Jurors will determine if Trail is eligible for the death penalty.
(Kearney, NE) -- Flood damage assessment is underway in Kearney. Emergency management officials say between 300 and 400 people remained evacuated in the town as of yesterday. Heavy rains on Tuesday forced the evacuation of hotels near Second Avenue and Talmadge as well as two mobile home parks and houses in south Kearney. Emergency crews rescued one driver yesterday morning after their truck was swept off a water-covered road.
(Dawson County, NE) -- This week's flooding has turned deadly in Nebraska. The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says a woman was driving on Highway 21 south of Cozad yesterday morning when her sedan rolled when it hit the water-covered pavement and landed in a flooded ditch. The driver, 46-year-old Shelly Masoner, was trapped in the vehicle, but her 26-year-old daughter was able to escape. Both victims were taken to hospitals, but Shelly Masoner died from her injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is being credited for rescuing a woman from a ledge in Omaha. Twenty-year-old Ray'Veontae [[ray-von-tay]] Harris was crossing the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night when he encountered a distressed woman on a ledge. Harris, who was streaming on Facebook at the time, coaxed the woman to come down from the ledge. Video of the incident has been shared hundreds of times.