(Wilber, NE) -- Aubrey Trail is seeking a new trial. Trail, from Wilber, was convicted by a Saline County jury last week of first-degree murder and conspiracy for the killing of Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. Loofe disappeared in 2017 after going on a Tinder date with Trail's girlfriend Bailey Boswell, who prosecutors said, along with Trail, carried out a plot to kill her. Trail's attorneys said the judge in the case should have declared a mistrial after Trail slashed his own throat in front of the jury, and they cited other irregularities during the trial.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is submitting her recommendation for a trash collection contract to the City Council. Stothert is once again recommending Spanish company FCC Environmental and its two-cart co-mingled yard waste system. Stothert says she's putting the recommendation on the July 23rd agenda for the council's consideration. She says it is critical that the council makes a decision at that meeting because the contractor needs over a year to prepare for beginning the service in 2021.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was in Council Bluffs on Wednesday. The former U.S. vice president spoke to a few-hundred at The Grass Wagon. Biden talked about restoring the middle class, health care and other topics. He also said eight years of Donald Trump as president would fundamentally change the character of the nation, and that he would work to make sure a Democrat is elected regardless of whether it's him or somebody else.
(Papillion, NE) -- Papillion is annexing some unincorporated parts of Sarpy County. Mayor David Black says the Papillion City Council approved the largest annexation package in city history this week, according to an Omaha World-Herald report. More than three-thousand residents will be affected. Subdivisions and sanitary districts included are Eagle Hills, Eagle Ridge, Eagle Crest, Riverchase and Walnut Creek Estates.