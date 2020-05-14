(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than nine-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. As of yesterday, there were nine-thousand-75 cases and 107 deaths reported across the state during the pandemic. Douglas County has seen 17-hundred-79 cases, while Hall and Dakota counties have each reported nearly 14-hundred coronavirus cases.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is working to distribute a drug approved to treat the coronavirus. Governor Pete Ricketts says the state has been provided with 400 vials of Remdesivir. The state's chief medical officer will determine how the drug will be distributed.
(Omaha, NE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the city of Omaha's recycling operations. Public Works officials announced yesterday that recycling collection is suspended today. Recycling collection will resume tomorrow for residents who live in the city's Friday service area.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are identifying the victim of a deadly crash. Thirty-three-year-old Maksim Shcerbiy was riding a motorcycle that was struck by a car yesterday near 132nd and Harrison Street. The motorcyclist later died at a hospital, and the driver of the car was uninjured.