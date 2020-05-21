(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than 11-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. State officials confirmed 276 new cases yesterday bringing the total to 11-thousand-122. There have been 138 deaths reported across the state during the pandemic. Douglas County has seen the most cases in the state with nearly 27-hundred.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Director of Health is calling for more COVID-19 testing sites in the county. Dr. Adi Pour says Test Nebraska officials are looking for additional testing sites. The Nebraska National Guard, One World Health and Test Nebraska have all conducted testing in the Omaha area over the past two weeks.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln Public Schools is not opening its weight rooms on June 1st. Governor Ricketts this week said school districts can reopen weight facilities then, but the school said it still needs to work through necessary details to open safely. The school's athletic director told 10-11-Now that remote training will continue until they're ready to bring students back into the weight rooms.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln police say a man is scammed out of hundreds-of-dollars after a caller said he had outstanding warrants. Police said a 59-year-old Holland man got a phone call telling him he had outstanding warrants for drug trafficking out of Texas, and he needed to send the caller gift cards. The man told police he sent the information to help the scammer access five-100-dollar gift cards, and his social security number. Police say anyone who calls requesting that kind of information is likely always a scammer.