(Lincoln, NE) -- State officials are confirming hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. More than 300 new cases were reported in Nebraska yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 67-hundred-71. Eighty-six people have died in Nebraska from coronavirus complications. Hall County leads the state with 12-hundred-87 cases, while 11-hundred-13 cases have been reported in Douglas County.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha could soon grow in size. Mayor Jean Stothert unveiled a new round of proposed annexations this week. The plan calls for annexing eight neighborhoods on the western edge of the city. If the annexations are approved, the city would gain 21-hundred new residents.
(Douglas County, NE) -- Another COVID-19 related death is confirmed in Douglas County. The Douglas County Health Department announced yesterday the county's 17th coronavirus-related death. The case involves a man in his 40s. As of yesterday, there were more than 11-hundred coronavirus cases in Douglas County.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is discussing the state's efforts to test residents for COVID-19. The governor announced that as of yesterday, 491 people had been tested at TestNebraska sites in Omaha and Grand Island. Ricketts says the goal of the program is to test three-thousand people for the coronavirus each day.