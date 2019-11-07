(Omaha, NE) -- A new live music venue is coming to Omaha. Omaha Performing Arts is planning to construct the venue near 11th and Dodge streets. Plans call for the venue to seat between 15-hundred and three-thousand concert-goers. The project will cost about 109-million-dollars and is scheduled to open in early 2023.
(Omaha, NE) -- A federal grant is being awarded to an Omaha road project. A BUILD grant will be used to help upgrade 120th Street between Maple and Fort streets into a four-lane, divided thoroughfare. The grant is worth 16-point-nine-million-dollars.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Additional details are being revealed about a shooting at a Lincoln home. Police say two men entered a home in the 17-hundred-block of B Street yesterday morning and got into an altercation with a 26-year-old woman. The woman was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe the shooting was a random act.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha non-profit organization is hoping to help at-risk youth. ReConnect Inc. officials are trying to stop youths from becoming involved in crime. The organization's LaVon Stennis-Williams tells WOWT that a comprehensive approach is needed to make resources available to parents before their children get into trouble.