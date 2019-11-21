(Bellevue, NE) -- The city of Bellevue is considering changes to an ordinance following sexual harassment claims against an unnamed city council member. The proposed change deals with how to remove an elected official from office. Examples of why an elected official could be removed include making threatening and harassing comments towards or about city employees. The Bellevue City Council will vote on the proposed ordinance in two weeks.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on speeding drivers. Two more deputies have been added to the sheriff's office's traffic unit to focus on problem speeding areas. Authorities hope having more deputies on the road will lead to a reduction in aggressive driving.
(Omaha, NE) -- The North Omaha community is getting a federal grant. The 500-thousand-dollar grant will help address mental health in the community ranging from finding root causes to getting people the necessary treatment. The grant will be distributed over a two-and-a-half-year period, and the money will be matched by CHI Health, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Health Systems, and Nebraska Medicine.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Efforts are underway to restore a clock at a Council Bluffs school. Officials say that the clock at Bloomer Elementary School hasn't worked for decades. The current school was built in 1924, but officials believe that the school clock dates back to the original building that was constructed in 1880. School officials hope to raise 10-thousand-dollars to repair the clock, and donations can be made online to the Council Bluffs School Foundation.