(Omaha, NE) -- Prosecutors are disappointed with a judge's decision to move a school stabbing case to juvenile court. The case involved an October 2018 incident at Burke High School where a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old girl multiple times before stabbing himself. The Douglas County Attorney's Office announced yesterday that they felt the case should be held in adult court due to the nature of the incident. District Court Judge Duane Doughtery issued the ruling and noted that rehabilitation in juvenile court is the appropriate course of action for the teen suspect.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha school is placed on lockdown after a pursuit suspect entered the building. The pursuit started yesterday afternoon when a state trooper tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 75. The chase ended outside Saratoga Elementary School, and one of the suspects briefly entered the school, which was not in session at the time, causing the building to go on lockdown. The 15-year-old driver was taken into custody, but the other suspect escaped.
(Omaha, NE) -- University of Nebraska-Omaha officials are responding after an intimidating note was found near campus. UNO student worker Joshua Garcia found a note on his car Tuesday evening that read "Illegals are not welcome." UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold announced yesterday that everyone is welcome at school and intimidation has no place on campus or near it.
(Omaha, NE) -- A dog is safe after being rescued from Flanagan Lake in northwest Omaha. Two people were walking with their dog yesterday when the dog ran towards some ducks on the water. The dog named Lola became stranded on ice, and the owners tried to rescue the dog. Two Omaha firefighters in wet suits went into the water and were able to get Lola safely to shore.