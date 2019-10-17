(Omaha, NE) -- Thanks to strong monthly tax receipts, Governor Pete Ricketts says Nebraskans can look forward to property tax relief. Governor Ricketts says September tax revenues are eight-percent higher than forecasted. Nebraska Farm Bureau officials say they want to work with the governor and state legislative leaders next session to make sure the extra revenues go toward property tax relief.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A Bellevue daycare worker is charged with felony child abuse after a two-year-old under her supervision suffered a dislocated elbow. The boy's mother reported the injury last week after she picked up her child from Kidz World Daycare on Fort Crook Road. Bellevue police say their investigation showed the worker, 27-year-old Lisa Adkins, caused the boy's injury. She's being held in the Sarpy County Jail.
(Omaha, NE) -- Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspected hit-and-run accident involving a local school bus. Witnesses told investigators the accident occurred when the school bus clipped a parked car as it was making a turn after picking up some students. Nobody was hurt. A supervisor with Student Transportation of America returned to the scene with the driver, who denied that he hit the car. Officials are reviewing video from the school bus camera to determine what happened.
(Neligh, NE) -- Two Antelope County commissioners are out of their jobs following a successful recall. Voters elected to remove Allan Bentley and Tom Borer from office. The recall was prompted when residents filed affidavits against the men, charging them with mismanagement of county funds and misappropriation of taxpayer dollars, among other allegations.