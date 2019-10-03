(Omaha, NE) -- One person is dead following a shooting in Omaha. The shooting took place at a tobacco store near 32nd and L streets about 7:00 last night. The victim died from his injuries, and the shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are taken into custody after a chase led to a crash in Omaha. Police spotted the suspects' vehicle near 41st and Hamilton street yesterday afternoon, but the vehicle sped away. The pursuit ended when the driver of the fleeing vehicle crashed into another car near 48th street and Northwest Radial Highway. The three people who were in the suspect's vehicle were caught after trying to run from the scene.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is planning to visit the Omaha area. The Minnesota senator will be in Council Bluffs to tour the TradeWorks Academy at Council Bluffs High School today at 11:30 a.m. Klobuchar will also visit Adair County and Des Moines today.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging people to prepare for flu season by getting a flu shot. Health department officials say nearly 38-hundred cases were reported in the county during the last flu season. Douglas County residents are being urged to get vaccinated by the end of October.