(Lincoln, NE) -- Flood cleanup in Nebraska could be costly. The Nebraska Military Department has requested nearly 50-million-dollars to pay for the state's costs for recovering after the spring floods. The agency also asked for three-million-dollars to put in the governor's emergency fund. Nebraska Emergency Management Agency officials say total damage to the state's infrastructure following the flooding could reach 400-million dollars.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A suspect is under arrest following a bank robbery in Council Bluffs. Police say Brandon Bird allegedly robbed the US Bank near 34th and South Expressway yesterday morning. Authorities spotted Bird a short time later attempting to break into a garage to steal a car, and they arrested him after he drove into a water-filled ditch.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The death of a Council Bluffs man is being investigated as a homicide. The body of 35-year-old Willam Josehtong Dut [[jos-ah-tong dutt]] was found wrapped in a sheet near Ninth Street and Second Avenue in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Police have not revealed how Dut died.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents about a scam. Officials say scammers claiming to work at the DMV are calling residents and telling them their driver's licenses have been recalled or will be cut off unless they make a payment. DMV officials say they will never call residents to demand payment or threaten to recall a driver's license.