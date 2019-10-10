(Papillion, NE) -- A Papillion city official is cited for misdemeanor child abuse. WOWT reports that City Councilman Jason Grimes was cited last week by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. The alleged victim is a five-year-old boy who allegedly had been grabbed and had finger marks on his arms and side. Gaines was re-elected to the Papillion City Council in 2016.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln restaurant where a man was shot and killed is planning to reopen. The Chick-fil-A at 27th and Pine Lake Road will re-open its drive-thru lane this morning. The restaurant had been closed since 48-year-old Joseph Cimino was shot and killed by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe special agent after he allegedly caused a disturbance and crashed his vehicle into the restaurant.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Public School District is classified as needing improvement. The rating comes from a statewide review published yesterday by the Nebraska state board of education. Rankings are based on results from the Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow testing. Several Omaha area school districts received excellent ratings including Gretna and Elkhorn.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect in an Omaha murder makes a court appearance. Seventeen-year-old Jacobi Terry appeared in court this week to face first-degree murder and weapons charges. Prosecutors say Terry shot and killed 21-year-old Bahy Altairi last week at a tobacco store near 32nd and L streets. Bond in the case has been set at 500-thousand-dollars.