(Omaha, NE) -- A man wanted for assault on an officer and domestic violence is taken into custody. Omaha police announced yesterday that Jamie Kennedy had been apprehended near the Grandridge Apartments in the 54-hundred block of North 100th Plaza. Kennedy is accused of leading police on chases Tuesday and yesterday.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A suspect in a Bellevue deadly shooting is entering a plea. Prosecutors announced that Dakota Pirruccello [[peer-roo-cell-oh]] was found guilty of second-degree murder after entering into a plea agreement. Prosecutors believe Pirruccello shot and killed Brian Faeller in his apartment in January of this year. He will be sentenced January 7th.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man is accused of ramming a vehicle and attempting to run over four women in a Council Bluffs restaurant parking lot. Police say 18-year-old Blade Flynn was taken into custody a short time after yesterday afternoon's alleged incident in the parking lot of a Golden Corral near the junction of interstates 29 and 80. The victims say Flynn rammed their vehicle while they were still in it, and two of the victims were forced to jump out of the way as the suspect drove from the scene. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a disagreement between Flynn and one of the victims.
(Fremont, NE) -- A Dodge County deputy facing wire fraud charges is released from federal court. Craig Harbaugh is accused of using fake contracts to conceal nearly eleven-million-dollars in fraud centered around his now closed tactical gear store in Fremont. Harbaugh appeared in court yesterday but was released from custody after promising that he will follow all rules before his trial.