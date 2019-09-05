(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is uninjured following a crash. Stothert was driving her SUV near 130th and I streets last week when her vehicle was struck by another car. According to an accident report, the driver and passenger in the other vehicle switched seats after the crash and were ticketed for false reporting. The driver of the other vehicle told police they had a suspended license.
(Mills County, IA) -- A fugitive from Michigan is under arrest following a standoff on Highway 370. Law enforcement tried to pull over 45-year-old Eric David Kramer about 5:30 yesterday morning, but Kramer did not immediately stop his car. Authorities closed Highway 370 between I-29 and the Bellevue Toll Bridge until SWAT teams used tear gas in Kramer's car and arrested him about 3:15 yesterday afternoon. Kramer was wanted for allegedly assaulting his wife, threatening her and pointing a gun at her.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska State Penitentiary is placed on lockdown. State corrections officials say the lockdown is due to recent reports of contraband, assaults and drug exposures at the prison. Prison staff are conducting searches of inmates' cells for drugs, alcohol, weapons and cell phones. Visitation hours with inmates are canceled through tomorrow.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is announcing a rare birth. An Indian rhinoceros calf was born at the zoo on August 30th. The calf, which is believed to be male, is the first rhinoceros born in the zoo's 120-year history.