(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska State Penitentiary is placed on lockdown during a raid for contraband. The prison went on lockdown early yesterday morning, and investigators began their raid 90 minutes later. More than 100 investigators searched for contraband including weapons, drugs, cellphones and alcohol. Nebraska corrections officials say the raid had been planned for several weeks.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is speaking out about a convicted member of the city council. Stothert released a statement yesterday saying she can do nothing about Council Vinny Palermo. The mayor says the city charter states that a councilman can be removed from office if they are convicted of a felony, but Palermo was convicted of misdemeanors. Palermo pleaded guilty earlier this week to not filing his taxes from 2012 to 2014, and he has vowed to remain in office.
(Pottawattamie County, IA) -- A disaster proclamation is issued for part of the Omaha area. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation yesterday for Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison and Fremont counties because of the latest round of flooding along the Missouri River. The proclamation allows state resources to be used for assistance grant programs to help residents recover from the floods.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of traffic deaths in Nebraska is on the rise. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 28 people died in crashes in the state last month. Through August, 160 people were killed in crashes on Nebraska roads, which marks a 13-percent increase over the last year. State officials say seven of the victims were not wearing seat belts and 22 of the fatalities were in rural areas.