(Omaha, NE) -- The future of a flooded Omaha park is unclear. Omaha city officials are evaluating a future course of action for NP Dodge Park, which has been inundated by several rounds of flooding. City officials say the park's athletic fields are washed out, and damaged trees are causing safety concerns. Future options for the park include moving several athletic fields and adding more trails and bike paths.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in Omaha. Police say 29-year-old Michele Hall stabbed a man in the back early yesterday morning near 49th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and Hall was booked on assault and weapons charges.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha area hospital is being praised for its heart pumps. The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine joined nearly 70 other institutions in taking part in a three-year heart pump study. Hospital officials say that new pumps are nearly as good for patients as getting a heart transplant. Current heart pump patients have an 80-percent survival rate after two years.
(Elkhorn, NE) -- Two access points along the Elkhorn River are reopened. The Papio Natural Resources District has reopened the West Maple Road and Graske Crossing access points. Heavy rains and flooding led to the closures. As of yesterday, the Elkhorn Crossing access site and campground were closed because of flood-related damage.