(Omaha, NE) -- New electric scooter rental policies are being implemented after a crash injured a nine-year-old boy on a scooter. The "Omaha World-Herald" reports that the companies Spin and Lime have agreed to require people renting scooters in Omaha to verify their age with a driver's license. The change comes after a child riding a rented scooter was seriously injured this week after colliding with a bus at Pinkney and Florence Boulevard.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is injured following a shooting in Omaha. Police were called to the area of 50th and Spaulding streets yesterday afternoon and learned that 19-year-old Alex Williford had been shot and taken to a hospital. Williford suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- A child is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha. Police say a 10-year-old boy was playing in a yard near 18th and Vinton streets about 8:00 last night when he ran into the street and was struck. The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and the incident is under investigation.
(Lincoln, NE) -- First responders in Lincoln are remembering the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks. More than a dozen first responders with Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue ran the steps at Memorial Stadium yesterday to commemorate emergency crews who responded to the attack. Both departments later hosted a Patriot Day memorial ceremony outside the State Capitol.