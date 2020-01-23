(Omaha, NE) -- Eastern Nebraska is dealing with another round of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern part of the state including Omaha and Lincoln until tonight at 6:00 p.m. One to three inches of snow is expected to fall today leading to slick road conditions.
(Glenwood, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is getting a first-hand look at the Glenwood Resource Center. The care center, which serves nearly 200 intellectually disabled patients, is accused of conducting human experiments on its residents. Reynolds, who visited the center yesterday, says the U.S. Department of Justice will have directions for the center after they conclude their investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is delaying garbage and recycling pickup. Public Works officials announced yesterday that pickup will be delayed by one day for residential areas where garbage has yet to be collected. Residents are being asked to make sure any garbage and recycling be visible and not covered by snow.
(Ashland, NE) -- A house fire leads to the discovery of a marijuana growing operation in Ashland. The blaze broke out yesterday near 14th and Boyd, and investigators say it was electrical in nature. Crews discovered marijuana growing in the home after the fire was extinguished A 60-year-old man is facing charges including drug manufacturing and drug possession.