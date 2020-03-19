(Omaha, NE) -- Douglas County has its second case of community-spread coronavirus. The announcement on Wednesday triggered action including restricting restaurants in Omaha to takeout-drive-through services only and limiting all public gatherings in the county to ten or fewer people. The additional community spread case also means school closures could last up to two months. Douglas County is now up to 23 cases of the coronavirus.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing public access to its Lincoln headquarters until further notice due to coronavirus spread prevention efforts. District offices in North Platte, Norfolk and Alliance, as well as service centers in Kearney and Bassett, are also temporarily closing on Friday. The agency's service center in Omaha is already closed. All Game and Parks visitor centers and park offices will close on Monday.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department is identifying the suspect in an active shooter situation at a Hy-Vee in Omaha on Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the store on Welch Plaza and found a suspect, identified as Jacob Muhle, being detained by a citizen and off-duty officers; the citizen and one of the officers had reportedly disarmed him prior. Police reports indicate the suspect used a handgun to shoot two vehicles in the pharmacy drive-through, entered the store, shot out the front window and a monitor, and then fired more rounds inside the store before being taken down. Muhle faces charges including attempted felony assault and making terroristic threats. No serious injuries were reported from the incident.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Police have arrested two men for a fatal shooting in Lincoln. The victim, Timothy Montgomery, was found near 13th and O streets downtown early Sunday morning. Police have arrested Marcus Winston for first-degree murder and Nathaniel Love for accessory to first-degree murder.