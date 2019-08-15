(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is defending her plan to hire more inspectors. Stothert says her proposal to hire one new housing inspector next year is the right decision, despite what some residents told officials during Tuesday's public hearing on the city budget. The city of Omaha is planning to hire two additional inspectors in 2021 and two more in 2022 when new rental housing regulations go into full effect.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is under arrest in connection with a June shooting in Omaha. Police have apprehended Mandrell Swiney and booked him on several charges including first-degree assault. Swiney is accused of shooting and wounding a 19-year-old victim June 15th near 12th and Harney Street in the Old Market.
(Wahoo, NE) -- The driver of a semi-truck is facing attempted murder charges after crashing into police cars in Saunders County. Sixty-year-old Jeffrey Ehrlich is accused of crashing his semi into a police SUV and cruiser Tuesday night near his home in Wahoo. Prosecutors say the suspect claimed that he had assaulted someone, said Wahoo police were going to pay and added that he intended to die.
(Merrick County, NE) -- A man is recovering from a fall in Merrick County. Authorities say the victim was performing routine maintenance when he fell from a pivot system in rural Merrick County this week and was laying on the ground for at least 10 hours before he was found. Deputies responding to a report of a missing person found the man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.