(Omaha, NE) -- Two more people are released from quarantine for the coronavirus in Nebraska. The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced yesterday that two more former passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship are being released. As of yesterday, eight of the 15 Americans who were brought to Omaha from the ship off the coast of Japan last month are still being treated at the hospital.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska could soon recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day. The state senate debated the proposal yesterday and approved it with an amendment that would recognize both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day on the second Monday in October. The measure needs two more votes and the governor's signature before becoming law.
(Omaha, NE) -- Much of Nebraska is at a risk for grass fires. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of southern and southeastern Nebraska today from noon until 6:00 p.m. Officials say strong winds and dry conditions will increase the risk for fires.
(Omaha, NE) -- A business in Omaha's Old Market is burglarized. Police say someone broke into the Overland Sheepskin Company on Tuesday and stole 25-thousand-dollars worth of merchandise from the store. The stolen items included leather coats and other clothing. The break-in is under investigation.