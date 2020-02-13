(Omaha, NE) -- Dangerous wind chills are impacting eastern Nebraska. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory this morning for the eastern part of the state including the Omaha and Lincoln areas. Gusty winds could push the wind chill down to 30-degrees-below zero today. Officials are warning that the cold temperatures could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is dead following a shooting in Omaha. Police were called to a home near 35th and Hamilton about 7:15 yesterday morning and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim died from his injuries, and three witnesses were taken in for questioning. Omaha police are investigating the shooting.
(Lancaster County, NE) -- A teenager is accused of assaulting his mother and Lancaster County deputies. Authorities say the 16-year-old assaulted his mother yesterday morning and ran off. A deputy found the teen near Waverly, and the boy allegedly kicked and bit the deputy several times in an effort to escape. A second deputy helped restrain the teen, who allegedly kicked the inside of a patrol cruiser and caused nearly two-thousand-dollars in damage. The suspect's mother and the deputies did not require medical treatment.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are identifying a man who was killed in a crash in Omaha. Seventy-year-old Billy Pipkin was driving on an off-ramp from Interstate-680 to Dodge Street on Tuesday when he left the road and rolled into a ditch near 108th Street. Pipkin died at the scene, and investigators are working the determine if a medical condition was a factor in the crash.