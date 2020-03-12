(Douglas County, NE) -- The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in Nebraska. The Douglas County Health Department announced yesterday that five more presumptive cases have been identified in the county, and they are family members of a woman who also tested positive after traveling to California and Nevada. The five newest patients have been in self-quarantine for several days. As of yesterday, ten people in Nebraska have tested positive for coronavirus.
(Omaha, NE) -- The NCAA's decision to close its basketball tournament to the public is expected to have a negative economic impact in Omaha. Visit Omaha officials say the lack of a crowd at the upcoming games at the CenturyLink Center could mean a loss of five-million-dollars to local businesses including hotels and restaurants. The NCAA announced yesterday that the upcoming basketball tournament will be closed to fans due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
(North Platte, NE) -- Authorities are identifying a woman who was found dead in a western Nebraska pond. Forty-two-year-old Kimberly Ermi was found March 3rd in a pond in the three-thousand-block of State Farm Road in North Platte. Police say the Greeley, Colorado, woman had no ties to the area. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
(Indianapolis, IN) -- University of Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is taken to a hospital after falling ill during the Huskers' season-ending loss. Hoiberg left last night's Big Ten Tournament game in Indianapolis early and was later taken to a hospital. No details were given on Hoiberg's condition. The Huskers fell 89-to-64 to Indiana to finish their season with seven wins and 25 losses.