(Plattsmouth, NE) -- A man who traded gunfire with Cass County deputies is facing 29 felony charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Paul Warner was shot four times when he allegedly exchanged gunfire with deputies at a home in the 93-hundred-block of Raven Drive on January 22nd. The charges filed against Warner include attempted first-degree assault on officers and child abuse. No deputies were injured in the incident.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska lawmakers are continuing their work on a property tax relief bill. The legislature's Revenue Committee is prioritizing a bill that would provide property tax relief through decreasing state tax dollars given to public schools. The measure would not increase income tax or sales tax. The "Omaha World Herald" reports the bill would also direct more state aid to smaller school districts.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a shooting. A 15-year-old boy told police that he was shot by someone traveling in a red truck near 37th and O streets yesterday. The victim went to a hospital for treatment, and authorities say he is expected to recover from his injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Nebraska lawmaker wants to make changes to daylight saving time. A measure introduced yesterday by Senator Tom Briese calls for Nebraska to spring ahead by one hour and then stay there year-round. Under the proposal, the change would not take effect until the federal government allows states to decide if they want to observe daylight saving time and until two neighboring states adopt similar laws.