(Omaha, NE) -- Coronavirus could impact the upcoming Berkshire Hathaway convention. WOWT reports that Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett noted that coronavirus may have an effect on the convention because shareholders come to Omaha from all over the world. Nearly 40-thousand shareholders gather in Omaha each year for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, which will take place on May 2nd at the CHI Health Center Arena.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A flood-damaged mobile home park in Bellevue will be torn down. Bellevue city officials say demolition of more than 200 mobile homes at Paradise Lakes will start in about 30 days. The mobile homes were condemned after they were damaged by floodwaters in March 2019. The mobile homes have attracted looters and have been the scene of house fires over the past year.
(O'Neill, NE) -- An O'Neill, Nebraska, tomato greenhouse and packing plant is admitting to harboring undocumented immigrants. O'Neill Ventures entered the felony guilty plea yesterday in federal court. The company admitted to conspiring to hire and harbor undocumented immigrants since at least 2014, and they will pay a 400-thousand-dollar fine. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents executed a search warrant at O'Neill Ventures in 2018 and discovered that undocumented workers made up 70-percent of the company's work force at that time.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Senate is trying to crack down on vaping. A legislative bill calls for banning e-cigarettes anywhere cigarette smoking is prohibited. Supporters of the legislation argue that vaping products should be added to the clean indoor air act because of their potential harm to users and bystanders.