(Lincoln, NE) -- Millions of dollars worth of emergency funding is approved for Nebraska's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Pete Ricketts signed a bill yesterday that allocates 83-million-dollars in emergency funding. The money will be used to buy personal protective gear and other supplies for health departments, to maintain staffing at health care facilities and to facilitate COVID-19 testing.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is temporarily stopping evictions for residents whose job status has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The governor signed an executive order yesterday that covers any rent nonpayment that took place on or after March 13th. The order will cover tenants who can prove to their landlords that they have suffered a substantial loss of income or have missed work to care for a relative or child because their school or daycare was impacted by the coronavirus. The order calls on landlords to defer eviction notices for residents impacted by the pandemic until May 31st, but only for nonpayment of rent.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Governor Pete Ricketts is saying local restrictions on residents in seven Nebraska counties will remain in effect beyond Easter. The "Omaha World-Herald" reports that Ricketts says the spread of COVID-19 will be the determining factor on when officials in Douglas, Lancaster and five other counties can ease restrictions. Ricketts stressed that residents should not expect to be in church on Easter, despite President Trump's expressed hope to have the country open and churches packed by the holiday.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A suspect is taken into custody following a standoff in Bellevue. The standoff took place yesterday evening near 48th Street and Bernadette Avenue. The standoff took place after a possible domestic violence call, and it lasted until the suspect was apprehended about 10:00 last night.