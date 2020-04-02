(Lincoln, NE) -- School buildings in Nebraska will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Pete Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure last night that orders schools to operate without students in their buildings through May 31st. In addition, school extracurricular activities have been canceled across the state. The academic year ends in May for most Nebraska school districts.
(Madison County, NE) -- A fifth coronavirus-related death is reported in Nebraska. The person was a Madison County woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. As of yesterday evening, there were 214 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide.
(Omaha, NE) -- Douglas County is continuing to lead Nebraska in the number of COVID-19 cases. Officials announced that six long-term care residents and three staff members at the Douglas County Health Center have tested positive for coronavirus. Sixteen new cases were reported yesterday in the county. As of yesterday, there had been 102 COVID-19 cases reported in Douglas County.
(Bellevue, NE) -- Offutt Air Force Base is confirming that a service member has tested positive for coronavirus. Officials say that the service member is isolating at home and is being monitored. The service member had no contact with anyone except for fellow members of their household.