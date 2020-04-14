(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is continuing to increase in Nebraska. As of yesterday, 871 cases and 18 deaths had been reported statewide. Douglas County has seen 247 cases, and 199 cases have been reported in Hall County.
(Douglas County, NE) -- Ten new coronavirus cases are reported in Douglas County. The cases involve five women and five men between the ages of 28 and 72. There have been 247 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Douglas County since the pandemic began.
(Washington County, NE) -- The first COVID-19 related death in Washington County is confirmed. The Three Rivers Public Health Department announced yesterday that the case involved a man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions. Eighteen people in Nebraska have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- A teen is injured in a shooting in Omaha. Eighteen-year-old Kier Chance was shot yesterday morning in the parking lot of Morton Middle School, south of Fort Street near Interstate-680. Chance drove himself to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told police he was shot during an argument.